"He should resign", Chhattisgarh CM seeks ouster of Railway Minister after Odisha train mishap

Taking note of the Odisha train crash, which killed atleast 288 people and left over 1000 injured, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday hit out at Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw saying that "he should tender his resignation". "The entire nation is saddened by the incident. Do they have morality or not...BJP which speaks about morality then he should resign," Baghel said here.

Without taking anyone's name, he said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) always speaks about responsibility, therefore he [referring to the Railway minister] should tender his resignation after this major train accident." He further added that the railway minister had claimed that railways has adopted a modern technique according to which if another train comes on track that it gets stopped before 400 metres. "But three trains collided here [in Odisha], in his state". "Our Railway Minister comes from Odisha and if such a big incident took place in his state then definitely it is his responsibility and it would be seen whether he will fulfill his responsibility or not," Baghel said. Expressing anguish over the incident, Baghel condoled the loss of lives in the crash and wished for the early recovery of the injured. "Over 280 people have been killed and 900 others injured in the accident," he said.

"I have spoken to Odisha's counterpart and assured him that the Chhattisgarh government is ready to provide whatever cooperation the State government needs. Reciprocating the gesture, Odisha CM expressed thanks and said that he will take the support if needed," said CM Baghel. He further said that the mishap is a matter of investigation.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district. It had said that 17 coaches of these two trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening. According to Indian Railways, the death toll in the Odisha train tragedy is 288 while 747 people were injured along with 56 grievously injured. (ANI)

