Telangana ranks top on environmental performance in CSE's annual ranking: Minister

A remarkable 24.06 per cent of geographical area in the state is covered with forests.The minister said while only 74 megawatt MW was produced through solar energy when the state was formed in 2014, it surged to 5,865 MW now.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-06-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 20:28 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of World Environment Day, non-profit Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) released its annual compendium of data in which Telangana was ranked in the top in terms of overall environmental performance.

Delhi-based CSE, a prominent public interest research and advocacy organisation, released its annual compendium of data 'State of India’s Environment 2023: In Figures' on Sunday.

The report offers a wealth of statistics on the state of climate and extreme weather, health, food and nutrition, migration and displacement, agriculture, energy, waste, water and biodiversity.

A press release from Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao said the progress achieved in increasing forest cover and in municipal waste treatment were considered for the ranking. Besides, Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao's brainchild 'Haritha Haaram' afforestation scheme and other environmental-friendly programmes secured this rare honour, the minister added.

On the occasion, Rama Rao recalled the state government's pioneering initiatives which led to remarkable increase in the green cover in both rural and urban areas, the social benefits and national, international recognitions achieved because of them.

He said about 273 crore saplings were planted in the last nine years across Telangana leading to an increase in the forest cover in the state from 19,854 square kilometres in 2015-16 to 26,969 square kilometres in 2023. A remarkable 24.06 per cent of geographical area in the state is covered with forests.

The minister said while only 74 megawatt (MW) was produced through solar energy when the state was formed in 2014, it surged to 5,865 MW now.

