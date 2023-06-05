Left Menu

Israeli energy minister opposed to idea of civilian Saudi nuclear programme

Israel's energy minister voiced opposition on Monday to the idea of Saudi Arabia developing a civilian nuclear programme as part of any U.S.-mediated forging of relations between the countries. Saudi and U.S. officials have not confirmed that. Pointing to precedents like Iraq and Libya, Israel has long worried that potentially hostile neighbours could use civilian nuclear energy and other projects developed under the 1970 Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) as cover for clandestine bomb-making.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-06-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 12:56 IST
Israeli energy minister opposed to idea of civilian Saudi nuclear programme
Israel Katz Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's energy minister voiced opposition on Monday to the idea of Saudi Arabia developing a civilian nuclear programme as part of any U.S.-mediated forging of relations between the countries. The New York Times reported in March that such a programme was among Riyadh's conditions for a normalisation deal with Israel. Saudi and U.S. officials have not confirmed that.

Pointing to precedents like Iraq and Libya, Israel has long worried that potentially hostile neighbours could use civilian nuclear energy and other projects developed under the 1970 Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) as cover for clandestine bomb-making. "Naturally, Israel does not encourage such things. I don't think Israel should agree to such things," Energy Minister Israel Katz told Ynet TV when asked about a prospective Saudi civilian nuclear programme as part of possible bilateral ties.

Israel said last week it expected to be consulted by Washington on any U.S.-Saudi deal affecting its national security. Israel, which is outside the voluntary NPT and has no nuclear energy, is widely believed to have atomic weaponry. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023