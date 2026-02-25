Left Menu

Chevron Steps In: A New Chapter for Iraq's West Qurna 2 Oilfield

Chevron is set to negotiate taking over operations at Iraq's West Qurna 2 oilfield, aiming to nearly double production to 800,000 barrels per day. This move marks a significant step in Iraq's plans to boost its oil output and strengthen ties with Western energy interests amidst regional political complexities.

In a pivotal energy sector development, Chevron has entered exclusive negotiations to take over operations at Iraq's West Qurna 2 oilfield from Russia's Lukoil, a move poised to nearly double the field's output to 800,000 barrels per day. The announcement comes as Iraq intensifies efforts to enhance its oil production capabilities amidst evolving geopolitical scenarios.

Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani disclosed that Chevron has secured a one-year exclusive right to negotiate the takeover, an endeavor that could elevate Iraq's oil output to between 750,000 and 800,000 barrels per day from the field, representing significant growth for one of the world's largest oilfields. Notably, Chevron's prospective control parallels Iraq's broader strategy to engage with global oil giants like Exxon, BP, and TotalEnergies under more favorable terms.

The agreement potentially fortifies U.S.-Iraq relations, aligning Iraqi policy closer with Western energy interests as it distances itself from Russian energy firms amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. The collaboration underscores a critical juncture in Iraq's energy policy, emphasizing strategic engagements with Western firms as part of a broader effort to recalibrate its global energy alliances.

