Left Menu

Chevron's Strategic Move: A New Era for Iraq's Oil Production

Chevron is set to nearly double output at Iraq's West Qurna 2 oilfield to 800,000 barrels per day. The U.S. company enters exclusive talks to take over operations from Russia's Lukoil amidst Iraq's efforts to boost oil production. OPEC+ member Iraq targets 6 million bpd by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:03 IST
Chevron's Strategic Move: A New Era for Iraq's Oil Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chevron is poised to significantly bolster Iraq's oil output as it enters exclusive talks to operate the West Qurna 2 oilfield, potentially doubling production to 800,000 barrels per day. The move is part of Iraq's strategy to ramp up oil and gas production after years of political instability which saw major firms withdrawing from the region.

According to Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani, the U.S. company has secured exclusive negotiation rights for one year, potentially gaining control of a field that contributes almost 10% of Iraq's total production and 0.5% of the global supply. Chevron's expansion in Iraq comes as part of its broader international growth strategy.

This development aligns Iraq more closely with Western energy interests, replacing Russia's sanctioned Lukoil within broader geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine. The shift from Lukoil to Chevron at West Qurna 2 follows Iraq's amicable settlement with the Russian firm, sanctioned by the U.S. government, further binding Baghdad to Washington's energy and foreign policy strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Electric Mobility Surge: A Vision for a Sustainable Future

India's Electric Mobility Surge: A Vision for a Sustainable Future

 India
2
Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 80,952 crore budget for 2026-27 tabled by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani in civic body.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 80,952 crore budget for 2026-27 tabled by ...

 India
3
Delivery Executive Attempts Self-Immolation Over Seized Motorcycle

Delivery Executive Attempts Self-Immolation Over Seized Motorcycle

 India
4
Record Highs in Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Drives Surge

Record Highs in Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Drives Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026