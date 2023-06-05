European shares open flat; London leads on oil boost
Shares of Indivior Plc surged 11% to top the STOXX 600 Index after the drugmaker agreed to pay $102.5 million to settle a lawsuit for its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
European shares opened flat on Monday as markets failed to catch the tailwind from a bounce seen last week, while London stocks led regional gains following upbeat performances by energy firms on the back of higher oil prices.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index held its ground at 462.46 points, while London's FTSE 100 index led gains with a 0.5% climb. The European oil & gas sector index rose 1%, buttressed by stronger oil prices after top global exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by another 1 million barrels per day from July.
Markets struggled to carry forward the optimism from gains posted on Friday after euro zone inflation eased, the U.S. averted a debt default, and as growing evidence fuelled bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve might pause interest rate hikes this month. Shares of Indivior Plc surged 11% to top the STOXX 600 Index after the drugmaker agreed to pay $102.5 million to settle a lawsuit for its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FTSE 100 edges higher as NatWest, StanChart shares rise
UK's FTSE 100 flat; SSP Group shines on upbeat outlook
UK's FTSE 100 slips at open; BT surges as Drahi raises stake
Euro zone bond yields edge up, ripples from British inflation linger
Euro zone bond yields squeeze higher, ripples from British inflation linger