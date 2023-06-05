Left Menu

Assam: 5 kg ganja seized in Nagaon, two held

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) in a joint operation seized 5 kg of contraband drugs from a train and apprehended two persons at Lumding railway station in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Assam: 5 kg ganja seized in Nagaon, two held
The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) in a joint operation seized 5 kg of contraband drugs from a train and apprehended two persons at Lumding railway station in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday night, police said on Monday. T Boro, an official of GRP Lumding said that during the joint operation, they recovered nine packets of ganja weighing about 5 kg from the Kanchanjunga train.

"We have recovered the ganja in possession from two women. The train was coming from Agartala. We have apprehended two women who are hailing from Bihar," the police official said. Meanwhile, a case has been registered by GRP Lumding.

Further investigation is underway. The Assam Police, on Saturday, launched an operation to catch drug peddlers and apprehended two persons.

It also seized a massive quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 16 crores. "Based on secret information, a team of Cachar district police launched an operation on Saturday night at Katagashtal area, Silchar and recovered about 2.2 kg of heroin", said Subrata Sen, Additional Superintendent of Police, Cachar district.

Adding further, Sen said, "We have seized 143 soap cases containing 2.2 kg of heroin and also apprehended two accused in the operation. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 16 crore. Our investigation is on". (ANI)

