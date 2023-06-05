Kremlin calls US statement on nuclear arms control 'positive'
05-06-2023
The Kremlin said on Monday that a statement by United States national security adviser Jake Sullivan calling for bilateral arms control discussions was "positive", and that Russia remained open for dialogue.
Sullivan said on Friday that the United States would abide by the nuclear weapons limits set in the New START treaty until its 2026 expiry if Russia did the same.
