Delhi: Court seeks report from SHO for calling rape victim to police station for probe

Delhi's Karkardooma Court has recently called for a report from Delhi Police over calling a mentally weak rape victim and her mother to police station for investigation in the matter.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 23:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's Karkardooma Court has recently called for a report from Delhi Police for calling a mentally weak rape victim and her mother to the police station for investigation. This matter pertains to Welcome police station.

"As per section 160 CrPc women/lady shall be interrogated at residence not in the police station but general practice is that every IO calls the ladies in the police station which is offence Under Section 166/166-A/188 IPC," the plea said. Metropolitan magistrate has called for a report from the Station House Officer (SHO) for June 7.

The mother of the victim had moved an application through advocate N K Singh Bhadauria alleging violation of law. She has alleged that her daughter was kidnapped and was taken to Loni, Ghaziabad. She was allegedly raped and sodomized by some people.

The victim was found by the police and was taken to her mother. It is alleged by the applicant that the matter was registered at police station Welcome. The IO woman SI called the applicant and her daughter to police station in several occassion.

It is alleged that both were made to sit in the police station and the mother was beaten. After a complaint, the another IO was deputed. The new IO also called the mother and daughter to police station. It was argued by advocate N K Singh Bhadauria that as per section 160 Cr.PC. , no women/lady can be called in the police station. The IO shall go to her residence to investigate. (ANI)

