Turnover of Khadi and Village Industries products up 17 pc in 2022-23 to Rs 1,34,630 crore in FY23

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:42 IST
The turnover of Khadi and Village Industries' products rose by about 17 per cent to Rs 1,34,630 crore in 2022-23 as against Rs 1,15,415.22 crore in 2021-22, KVIC said on Thursday.

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said that the turnover was Rs 31,154 crore in 2013-14 and it has set a milestone by creating 9,54,899 new jobs in rural areas.

Sales of Khadi and Village Industry (KVI) products touched Rs 1,34,630 crore in 2022-23, which has been the ''highest ever'', it said, adding production has reached Rs 95,957 crore.

''After Covid-19, the demands for organic clothes have increased all over the world. Owing to this there has been a rapid increase in demand for Khadi garments,'' it said, adding, ''in the last 9 financial years, there has been an unprecedented growth of 332 per cent in the sale of indigenous Khadi products made by artisans in rural areas''.

