Hindus have converted to Islam on a large scale in West Bengal, says National Commission for Other Backward Classes chief

National Commission for Other Backward Classes (OBC) chairperson Hansraj Ahir said on Thursday that Hindus have converted to Islam on a large scale in West Bengal.

ANI | Updated: 08-06-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 23:59 IST
National Commission for Other Backward Classes (OBC) chairperson Hansraj Gangaram Ahir (Image Source: Hansraj Ahir Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
National Commission for Other Backward Classes (OBC) chairperson Hansraj Ahir said on Thursday that Hindus have converted to Islam on a large scale in West Bengal. The chief of the backward classes body also said that even Muslims who have migrated from Bangladesh to West Bengal have been included in the list of OBCs.

Hansraj Ahir said that the National Commission for Backward Classes made an official visit to West Bengal on February 25 this year. During its investigation, the Commission found that the Cultural Research Institute report of the Government Institute of West Bengal states that Hindus have converted to Islam on a large scale in West Bengal. Ahir further revealed that the West Bengal government has sent a proposal to the National Commission for Backward Classes to include the Qureshi Muslim caste in the central list of OBCs.

Though the West Bengal government does not consider Qureshi Muslim as a caste and has not included it in the state list of OBCs, the Bengal government has sent a proposal to include the Qureshi Muslim caste group in the central list of OBCs as National Backward Classes. (ANI)

