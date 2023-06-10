Left Menu

Over 1.5 crore people take part in Janbhagidari events organised by Education Ministry

As per the Ministry of Education "Pursuant to this objective, Ministry of Education in partnership with all States and UTs is holding Janbhagidari events throughout the country to create awareness and generate a sense of pride among various stakeholders like students, teachers, parents and community as a whole, about G-20, National Education Policy and FLN in this context, a lot of activities including workshops, exhibitions, seminars and conferences have been planned from 1st to June 15, 2023.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 19:27 IST
Over 1.5 crore people take part in Janbhagidari events organised by Education Ministry
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Education organised a series of activities and programs aiming at promoting and endorsing the theme of "Ensuring Foundation Literacy and Numeracy (FLN)" especially in the context of blended learning. As per the Ministry of Education, "Pursuant to this objective, Ministry of Education in partnership with all States and UTs is holding Janbhagidari events throughout the country to create awareness and generate a sense of pride among various stakeholders like students, teachers, parents and community as a whole, about G-20, National Education Policy and FLN in this context, a lot of activities including workshops, exhibitions, seminars and conferences have been planned from 1st to June 15, 2023."

"The events would be widely organized all across the country at State, District, Block, Panchayat and school level to involve people from all strata of life" the Ministry added The Janbhagidari event would lead up to the main event which is the fourth Education Working Group (4th EdWG) discussion at Pune, Maharashtra between 19 to 21 June 2023 and culminate with the Education Ministerial meeting on June 22, 2023, it further read.

The Ministry further said that "The entire program of Janbhagidari has become a roaring success, and has already witnessed a total participation of 1.53 crore including 1.19 crore students and 13.9 lakh teachers from 5.01 lakh schools, 19.5 lakh people from community till Day 9, which is not only unprecedented but also reflects a high level of interest and engagement among masses." Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging the active participation of people as the central focus of India's G20 Presidency the programs were organized. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023