"Monthly aid of Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana will go up further to Rs 3,000": MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the monthly aid of Rs 1,000 being given to women under Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana will go up further to Rs 3,000 in coming days. CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a state-level program organised for transferring the first instalment of Ladli Bahna Yojana in Jabalpur on Saturday evening.

"I have started the yojana with a monthly aid of Rs 1000 at present. Slowly I will increase the amount under this yojana. If money is arranged, then I will make it Rs 1250, Rs 1500, Rs 1750 and will further increase the amount to Rs 3000 a month," CM Chouhan said. CM Chouan distributed the first instalment of Ladli Bahna Yojana with a single click on the occasion.

Talking about the origin of the scheme, CM Chouhan said, "I made Ladli Bahna Yojana for the women whose economic condition is weak, who are unable to fulfil their small needs and the needs of their children. When they fail to fulfil their small needs, they feel pain and I feel their pain. Therefore I thought that the women should have at least some money so that they can fulfil their small needs, so we made this Yojana." He further said, "I do whatever I say. I said to give Rs 1000 to women and I am giving it today. And today I have also said that I will increase this amount gradually to Rs 3000 a month, so in the coming days I will give Rs 3000. When the women get Rs 3000, then the life of the women will change, then they will not have to face any problem."

"I made the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana for girls and today girls are studying and moving forward. I promised that I would get the daughters married, so I have made Chief Minister Kanyadan Yojana and I am getting them married. We decided that we will reserve half seats in the local body elections for the women, so that the woman will become Panch Sarpanch, district panchayat president, mayor and today they have. I had said the women will be recruited in the police, today they are in police," CM Chouhan said. He further said that it was decided that there should be property in the name of women also, so the registry fee was reduced to only one percent so that the women should have property.

CM Chouhan also told the women that they should keep moving forward, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is standing behind them to remove their problems. (ANI)

