WTC final Scoreboard: India vs Australia, Day 4
PTI | London | Updated: 10-06-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 22:55 IST
India 2nd Innings (Target: 444 runs) Rohit Sharma lbw b Lyon 43 Shubman Gill c Green b Boland 18 Cheteshwar Pujara c Carey b Cummins 27 Virat Kohli batting 44 Ajinkya Rahane batting 20 Extras: (LB-1 NB-5 W-6) 12 Total: (For 3 wickets in 40 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1/41 2/92 3/93 Bowling: Pat Cummins 9-0-42-1, Scott Boland 11-1-38-1, Mitchell Starc 7-0-45-0, Cameron Green 2-0-6-0, Nathan Lyon 11-1-32-1.
