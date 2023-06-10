WTC final Scoreboard: India vs Australia, Day 4

India 2nd Innings (Target: 444 runs) Rohit Sharma lbw b Lyon 43 Shubman Gill c Green b Boland 18 Cheteshwar Pujara c Carey b Cummins 27 Virat Kohli batting 44 Ajinkya Rahane batting 20 Extras: (LB-1 NB-5 W-6) 12 Total: (For 3 wickets in 40 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1/41 2/92 3/93 Bowling: Pat Cummins 9-0-42-1, Scott Boland 11-1-38-1, Mitchell Starc 7-0-45-0, Cameron Green 2-0-6-0, Nathan Lyon 11-1-32-1.

