Sarbananda Sonowal lays foundation stone of Cochin Fisheries Harbour worth Rs 169 crore

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Modernisation and Upgradation Works of Cochin Fishing Harbour at Thoppumpady in Kerala. This project is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 169.17 crores.

The overall project is funded through Grants from Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) Scheme under the Department of Fisheries (Rs.50 Crores) and the Sagarmala Project scheme of MoPSW (Rs.50 crore) and investment of the PPP Operator is Rs.55.84 crore. The first stage of the project includes the construction of three air-conditioned Auction Halls, one non-air-conditioned hall, one fish dressing unit and other ancillary units. Under this project, internal roads will be constructed, loading and unloading platforms will be built, a waste management area will be developed and there will be canteen facilities, drivers' waiting area, dredging work, areas machinery and equipment etc.

The construction of four temperature-controlled auction halls of 60mx18m with mechanical retrieval and conveyance will increase the capacity of the fishing harbour by 415 tonnes of fish per day. During the inauguration, Sarbananada Sonowal said, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in doubling production and boosting the fisheries sector. Under his leadership, both MoPSW and the Fisheries Department are working together to make this project a reality. Development of Cochin Fisheries harbour will support the fishermen and will boost the economy."

"It is envisaged the export of fish and fish products will be Rs 1500 crores per annum on completion of the project. In addition, there will be a substantial improvement in the hygienic conditions," Sonowal added. The Thoppumpady Harbour witnesses 10 months of fishing activity with peak season from August to November. On average, about 40 to 60 boats land in the harbour, contributing to a catch of 250 tons per day. The major fish items landed at the harbour are shrimps, cuttlefish, carangids, ribbon fish, seer fish, tuna and marlins.

The flagship Sagarmala Program of MoPSW is leading the Maritime development of the country with 802 projects worth Rs 5.5 lakh crore targeted to be executed by 2035. Out of which, 202 projects worth Rs 99,281 Crore have been completed. A total of 29 projects worth Rs 45,000 crore have been successfully implemented under the PPP model, thus, reducing the financial burden on the exchequer. Additional 32 PPP projects worth Rs 51,000 crore are currently being implemented. Further, there are more than 200 projects worth Rs 2.12 lakh crore under construction and expected to be completed in 2 years' time.

Under Sagarmala, MoPSW has partially funded 171 projects worth Rs 10,900 crore across coastal states and UTs. Out of 171 projects, 48 projects worth Rs 2,900 crore have been completed and 123 projects worth Rs 8,000 crore are under various stages of implementation and development.

In FY 22-23, 37 projects worth Rs 2500 crore have been sanctioned by this Ministry under the Sagarmala Scheme. To harness the efficiency of the private sector in operations, 52 projects worth Rs 40,200 crore have been completed at Major Ports in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. Further, 84 projects worth Rs 49,500 crore are under various stages of implementation and development. In addition to the above, Sagarmala Development Company Limited has invested Rs 530 crore in 4 projects in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, which have been completed.

It is to be noted under the Sagarmala Programme of MoPSW now 9 fishing harbour projects worth Rs 620 crores have been completed: benefitting 30,000 fishermen. Apart from this, the modernization of 5 fishing harbours has been done at a cost of Rs 550 crore. (ANI)

