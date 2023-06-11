CID bomb squad disposes bombs recovered from East Medinipur ahead of panchayat polls

Ahead of the panchayat elections in West Bengal, the CID bomb squad has launched a drive to diffuse all the countrymade explosives recovered by the district administration in East Medinipur. All necessary precautions are being taken to see to it that the bombs are disposed of in a safe manner.

"Following all the rules to diffuse bombs, the CID bomb squad took the explosive to a vacant place, dug a hole in the ground, and exploded it in a controlled manner. The medical team and the fire brigade were also present at the scene," said SDPO Rahul Pandey. "We have proceeded legally against those from whom the bombs were recovered," said SDPO Rahul Pandey.

The West Bengal panchayat elections will be held in a single phase on July 8. The counting of votes will be done on July 11. Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress as they will be seen as a litmus test for both parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

