CS asks power distribution companies to immediately address electricity supply problem

Amid statewide protests and gherao of Odisha Energy minister P K Deb's official residence here over frequent power outage during the scorching summer heat, Chief Secretary P K Jena on Monday asked power distribution companies to promptly address the electricity supply problems.

Jena also asked the distribution companies to take immediate steps whenever power disruption is reported and to carry out quick restoration work, particularly after nor'wester or any other weather-related incidents.

The issue was highlighted following power supply disruption and frequent power cuts in the state capital following June 8 nor'wester. Jena issued the direction at a meeting of top officials of the power distribution companies and energy department. The objective of the meeting was to find a solution to unannounced power cuts at a time when the entire state was reeling under scorching heat.

The chief secretary also stressed on proper coordination between the energy department and private power distribution companies to take preventive measures to avoid power outage.

He asked the power distribution companies to receive complaints from people over the phone and also respond to social media posts.

Earlier in the day, Congress student activists gheraoed Energy Minister P K Deb's official residence here and accused him of ''failing'' to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers even as Odisha was a power surplus state.

Holding lanterns and hand fans, the agitators also demanded Deb's resignation over the erratic power supply by TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL). The protestors also hurled tomatoes at the minister's residence.

Meanwhile, the BJP also launched a protest from Monday against unannounced power cuts in the state. ''Now, the power distribution system is beyond the control of state government,'' BJP state general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan alleged.

Stating that the BJP would not sit silent, Harichandan said that the protest that began on Monday will be extended to villages against the frequent power cuts.

The Energy minister had recently claimed that there was no power cuts in the state, but disruption had been due to poor infrastructure.

Meanwhile, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) in a statement said that the company has implemented several special measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the ongoing severe heatwave condition. The company has nearly completed the network restoration work following the recent severe nor'wester spells.

TPCODL CEO Arvind Singh while attending the meeting with the chief secretary informed that the majority of the nor'wester impacted networks have been restored and TPCODL is actively addressing specific localised complaints.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)