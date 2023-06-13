Accident in blast furnace at Tata Steel's Odisha plant, affected shifted to hospital
Tata Steel also said that immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off.
An accident was reported at a blast furnace of Tata Steel's hot rolled coil factory at Meramundali in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Tuesday affecting few people, Tata Steel said in a statement. The incident occurred at 1 pm today, during the course of the inspection work, Tata Steel further said adding that a few people were affected and were immediately shifted to the Occupational Health Centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment.
"The Company is ensuring all necessary information and support to the families of the affected personnel," it added. Tata Steel also said that immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off.
"We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha," the company also said. (ANI)
