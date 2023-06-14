Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant can get water from wells if reservoir drops- Russian-backed official

A senior Russian-installed official said on Wednesday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine could get the cooling water it needs from its own artesian wells if the level of the nearby reservoir falls too much.

The official, Yevgeny Balitsky, was cited by Russian state-owned news agency TASS.

The level of the Kakhovka reservoir has fallen sharply after a dam breach last week.

