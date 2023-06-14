Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant can get water from wells if reservoir drops- Russian-backed official
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-06-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 14:07 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A senior Russian-installed official said on Wednesday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine could get the cooling water it needs from its own artesian wells if the level of the nearby reservoir falls too much.
The official, Yevgeny Balitsky, was cited by Russian state-owned news agency TASS.
The level of the Kakhovka reservoir has fallen sharply after a dam breach last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TASS
- Zaporizhzhia
- Ukraine
- Kakhovka
- Yevgeny Balitsky
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine air defences battle fresh wave of Russian attacks
Ukraine says it destroyed more than 20 drones in Russia-launched attack on Kyiv
Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges South Korea to provide defence systems -report
Ukraine peace plan is only way to end Russia's war, says Zelenskiy aide
WRAPUP 2-One killed in fresh wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine