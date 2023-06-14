South Africans urged to defend elderly against abuse

As South Africa joins the globe in commemorating World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has urged South Africans to defend the elderly against abuse, by protecting and upholding their rights.

“As we commemorate this day, I take this opportunity to urge all South Africans to ensure that we protect older persons against any form of abuse and exposure to exploitation. This would assist in ensuring that older persons are empowered and are able to respond to numerous incidents of abuse,” Zulu said.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is commemorated annually on 15 June.

The day seeks to provide an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of the abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of their cultural, social, economic, and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.

This year’s WEAAD is observed under the theme, “Closing the Circle: Addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Older Age - Policy, Law and Evidence-based Responses”.

In line with the department’s core mandate of prioritising the protection of the lives and the wellbeing of older persons in the country, Zulu has reminded South Africans about the significance of this day.

“This day is not only about commemoration, but an opportunity for communities across the country, to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons. This must be done by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic, and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect,” Zulu said.

She said South Africa is in support of the United Nations International Plan of Action, which acknowledges elder abuse as a public health and human rights issue.

She said the country joins WEAAD in its call-to-action for individuals, organisations, and communities to raise awareness about elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

Zulu noted the Statistics South Africa report, which confirmed South Africa to be an ageing population with estimates indicating the proportion of elderly population been on the increase from 7.6% in 2002 to 9.1% in 2020.

“The ageing index refers to the number of elderly population of 60 years and above, per 100 individuals younger than 15 years old in a specific population. Consequently, the higher the index, the older the population.

“The ageing index in South Africa increased from 30 in 2017 to 33 in 2022, and it was projected that by the year 2015, the proportion of older persons in South Africa would have increased to 9.5% of the population, which is, 4.24 million. By July 2020, 5.43 million people in South Africa were aged 60 years and above,” Zulu said.

The Minister said the increase in the older people’s population heightens the concern about elderly abuse and neglect.

As a result, she said, this day should be a reminder about the contribution older persons continue to make in the country, including looking after orphaned and vulnerable children.

Zulu said the South African Government, has recently finalised the Older Persons Amendment Bill with Chapter Five of this legislation focuses on strengthening an inter-sectoral collaboration for the effective management of Elder Abuse.

Establishment of Older Persons Abuse Register

As part of promoting effective management of Elder Abuse, she said the department has also facilitated the establishment of the Older Persons Abuse Register (OPAR).”

She said, this initiative is managed in partnership with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, through its Integrated Justice System (IJS) and training of the system users which is underway across the provinces, to ensure the capturing and processing of all reported cases of abuse of older persons.

“It is through this initiative that the department has reached numerous professional social workers, an initiative, which should lead to improved reporting, successful prosecution, and safety of older persons,” Zulu said.

The Minister has also urged the country to pause and remember older people who succumbed to many unreported incidents of abuse, neglect, and ill-treatment over the recent years.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)