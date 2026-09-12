Clash of Titans: Zverev, Shelton, and Sabalenka Shine at US Open Finals

This sports briefing covers pivotal moments from the current US Open, highlighting Alexander Zverev's advance to the finals, Brielle Saracini's memorable ceremonial pitch at Yankee Stadium, Ben Shelton's victory setting up a showdown with Zverev, and Aryna Sabalenka's clash against Elena Rybakina in the women's final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 13:26 IST
Clash of Titans: Zverev, Shelton, and Sabalenka Shine at US Open Finals

Alexander Zverev secured his position in the U.S. Open final, triumphing over Karen Khachanov with a straight-sets victory. Zverev, eyeing a second Grand Slam title, showcased remarkable form, advancing without dropping a set after initial challenges in the tournament.

Brielle Saracini, who lost her father on 9/11, returned to Yankee Stadium to throw the ceremonial first pitch, cementing her enduring bond with baseball icon Derek Jeter. The event marked a poignant full-circle moment, reflecting her personal journey since the tragedy.

Ben Shelton achieved a thrilling victory over Frances Tiafoe, setting the stage for a highly anticipated final against Zverev. Additionally, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are set to face off in the women's final, promising a dramatic encounter at Flushing Meadows.

TRENDING

1
LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

Global
2
Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Global
3
Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Global
4
Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Ghana’s State Firms Face Reform Push as Financial Losses Threaten Growth and Fiscal Stability

Rethinking Global Tourism: How Local Value, Smart Data and Circularity Can Drive Development

Can Life Skills and Digital Training Unlock Better Futures for Nigeria’s Adolescent Girls?

Building a Resilient Thu Duc: How Coordinated Investment Could Lift GVA 65 Percent by 2040

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026