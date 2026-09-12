Clash of Titans: Zverev, Shelton, and Sabalenka Shine at US Open Finals

Alexander Zverev secured his position in the U.S. Open final, triumphing over Karen Khachanov with a straight-sets victory. Zverev, eyeing a second Grand Slam title, showcased remarkable form, advancing without dropping a set after initial challenges in the tournament.

Brielle Saracini, who lost her father on 9/11, returned to Yankee Stadium to throw the ceremonial first pitch, cementing her enduring bond with baseball icon Derek Jeter. The event marked a poignant full-circle moment, reflecting her personal journey since the tragedy.

Ben Shelton achieved a thrilling victory over Frances Tiafoe, setting the stage for a highly anticipated final against Zverev. Additionally, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are set to face off in the women's final, promising a dramatic encounter at Flushing Meadows.