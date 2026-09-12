Clash of Titans: Zverev, Shelton, and Sabalenka Shine at US Open Finals
This sports briefing covers pivotal moments from the current US Open, highlighting Alexander Zverev's advance to the finals, Brielle Saracini's memorable ceremonial pitch at Yankee Stadium, Ben Shelton's victory setting up a showdown with Zverev, and Aryna Sabalenka's clash against Elena Rybakina in the women's final.
Alexander Zverev secured his position in the U.S. Open final, triumphing over Karen Khachanov with a straight-sets victory. Zverev, eyeing a second Grand Slam title, showcased remarkable form, advancing without dropping a set after initial challenges in the tournament.
Brielle Saracini, who lost her father on 9/11, returned to Yankee Stadium to throw the ceremonial first pitch, cementing her enduring bond with baseball icon Derek Jeter. The event marked a poignant full-circle moment, reflecting her personal journey since the tragedy.
Ben Shelton achieved a thrilling victory over Frances Tiafoe, setting the stage for a highly anticipated final against Zverev. Additionally, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are set to face off in the women's final, promising a dramatic encounter at Flushing Meadows.