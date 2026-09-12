BRICS Unity: A Declarative Step Towards Global Stability

The BRICS countries, in their annual summit in New Delhi, aim to issue a joint declaration condemning unilateral war without naming any country. They also focus on bridging the divide between member nations Iran and the UAE regarding the Gulf conflict to achieve consensus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 13:27 IST
BRICS Unity: A Declarative Step Towards Global Stability
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In a significant move towards global stability, the BRICS group of nations is set to release a joint declaration condemning unilateral warfare. Sources have confirmed that the declaration, expected during the annual summit in New Delhi, will not single out any specific country.

The alliance, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, is focusing on resolving internal tensions, notably the Gulf conflict between Iran and the UAE. Representatives from these countries are working diligently to forge a consensus.

As the summit progresses, the BRICS leaders are poised to approve this declaration, marking a significant step in bridging geopolitical divides and promoting peace within the coalition.

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