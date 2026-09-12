Trump's Ireland Visit Amid Global Tensions and Domestic Challenges

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in Dublin on Saturday to hold meetings with Ireland's leaders and attend a golf tournament at one of his resorts. This visit offers a break from his focus on the Iran conflict and the upcoming midterm elections.

During his 48-hour stay, Trump will meet with Ireland's president and prime minister—not as part of an official state visit, but discussions may touch on sensitive economic and geopolitical topics. This visit comes on the heels of the Republican convention and the September 11 attacks’ anniversary.

Anti-Trump and anti-war demonstrations are planned in Dublin and near Trump's golf resort in Doonbeg. Ireland's recent legislative actions regarding Israeli settlements and its pro-Palestinian stance have drawn criticism from U.S. lawmakers and the ambassador to Ireland.