"Framing UCC for Uttarakhand will promote gender equality, help fight economic: Ranjana Prakash Desai

Retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai who heads the committee formed for drafting Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for Uttarakhand on Wednesday said that UCC being drafted by a committee of experts will promote gender equality and help fight economic, social and religious inequalities. "The committee will make recommendations for bringing a uniform civil code for a range of issues including marriage, divorce succession, guardianship, custody and inheritance with a primary focus on safeguarding the interests of women, children and the differently-abled. We are focusing more on women, children and specially-abled people. We are working for gender equality," Desai said.

Desai was addressing the reporters at an event organised here to seek suggestions on the proposed UCC from people of the hill state who live in the national capital. She further said that if the recommendations made by the committee is accepted, it will strengthen the social fabric of the state.

The Committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, was formed to examine ways for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The Uttarakhand government on May 27 last year announced its decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

The State government constituted the five-member committee led by Desai, to prepare a draft proposal for implementation of the UCC, broadly relating to the personal laws of citizens which apply to all regardless of their religion, gender or sexual orientation. The panel also includes Justice Permod Kohli (retired), social activist Manu Gaur, former Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh and Vice Chancellor of Doon University Surekha Dangwal.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has earlier said that the committee will submit its report by June 30 this year. The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India. The UCC Uttarakhand Chairperson further said that the committee is trying to make such a draft which is liked by everyone, people of every religion.

Notably, the Law Commission of India has solicited the views and ideas of the public and recognised religious organizations to examine the Uniform Civil Code, officials said on Wednesday. The Law Commission has given 30 days to the respondents to present their views.

The 22nd Law Commission of India is among other things examining the Uniform Civil Code on a reference sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice, they said. Notably, in BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the party promised the implementation of UCC if it came to power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)