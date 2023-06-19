Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Akhilesh Sharma collects over 5000 pictures of Lord Hanuman, gets in Guinness Book of World Records

A resident of Chhattisgarh's Raipur, Sharma has collected more than 5000 pictures of Lord Hanuman and published a book 'Mere Hanuman'. This book contains pictures of Bajrangbali, which were collected from India as well as Indonesia, Bali, Thailand and other countries.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 11:44 IST
Chhattisgarh's Akhilesh Sharma collects over 5000 pictures of Lord Hanuman, gets in Guinness Book of World Records
Akhilesh Sharma, devotee of Bajarangbali (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Engrossed so deeply in devotion to lord Hanuman, Akhilesh Sharma has collected over 5000 pictures (separate photos) of 'Bajrangbali' and got his name enrolled in the Golden Book of World Record. A resident of Chhattisgarh's Raipur, Sharma has collected more than 5000 pictures of Lord Hanuman and published a book 'Mere Hanuman'. This book contains pictures of Bajrangbali, which were collected from India as well as Indonesia, Bali, Thailand and other countries.

Speaking to ANI, this unique devotee said that it takes 10 years to collect the pictures featured in the book. "I have been reciting Sundara Kanda for the last 35 years. Around 10 years back, I had attended a marriage function and got a photo of Lord Hanuman, which is on the book's cover, and thereafter started collecting the pictures," said Sharma. Meanwhile, a phase came when Sharma was not getting any picture following which he contacted his friends and requested them to help in the mission of collecting lord Hanuman's photos, the record holder told ANI.

"After that, a few people started sending me good morning messages and I requested them to send the photos of lord Hanuman instead of texting morning wishes, he recalled, adding that as a result of this request, the collection gradually became rich and these pictures have several stories," he said. Adding further, he said, "In between, a family problem surfaced but with the grace of 'Bajrangbali' everything turned well. The printing of the book stopped due to some problem and eventually, the complication was sorted when he added the photo of Hanuman was kept in the temple, which was built by my father in the home".

"This book contains information related to lord Hanuman's birth, his family members and others, after people told me that pictures of Lord Hanuman in a considerable number were not collected by anyone then he applied to the Golden Book of Records", added Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023