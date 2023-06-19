Left Menu

Delhi LG approves appointment of doctors, medical officers in A-U Tibbia College and Directorate of AYUSH

Four Medical Officers (Unani) in the Directorate and 11 Assistant Professors in the A-U Tibbia College are all set to get appointed, the release stated.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the appointment of various doctors and medical officers in the A-U Tibbia College and Hospital and the Directorate of AYUSH in the Government of Delhi, said a press release on Monday.

The release stated that four Medical Officers (Unani) in the Directorate and 11 Assistant Professors in the A-U Tibbia College are all set to get appointed. "All these posts being filled are Group 'A' posts and will go a long way in strengthening the Hospital, improving the health services under the Unani stream being availed by the people of Delhi," the release stated. In addition to this, four Non-Teaching Specialists Gr III in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics and Microbiology/Bacteriology are all set to be appointed in the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Dr BSA Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital and Guru Nanak Eye Centre. (ANI)

