NDA govt in Kerala will recover money from corrupt and use it for state's development: PM Modi in Palakkad.
PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:05 IST
- Country:
- India
NDA govt in Kerala will recover money from corrupt and use it for state's development: PM Modi in Palakkad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- NDA
- Kerala
- corruption
- recovery
- development
- PM Modi
- Palakkad
- government
- governance
- initiative
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