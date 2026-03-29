Amit Shah's Bold Stance: BJP's Fight Against Infiltration in Assam
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the BJP's actions to halt infiltration in Assam over the past decade, but stressed that more efforts are required. Criticizing Congress leaders, he urged for the deportation of all illegal immigrants and encouraged voters to support BJP in the upcoming elections.
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has effectively curbed infiltration in Assam over the past decade. However, he stated this effort alone is insufficient, stressing the need for deportation of every illegal immigrant.
Attending a political rally in Dhekiajuli, Shah criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, alleging protection of infiltrators. He demanded Congress clarify its position, accusing the party of neglecting national security during its rule.
Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm stance against terrorism and called on the public to support BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. He articulated that victory would ensure Assam remains infiltrator-free and continues to progress toward peace and development.
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