PM Modi says Left govt 'misused' funds across sectors; alleges money meant for people was looted.
PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:01 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi says Left govt 'misused' funds across sectors; alleges money meant for people was looted.
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