Kerala's debt crossed Rs 5 lakh cr, rising over threefold in last decade, says PM Modi at rally in Palakkad.
PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:04 IST
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Kerala's debt crossed Rs 5 lakh cr, rising over threefold in last decade, says PM Modi at rally in Palakkad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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