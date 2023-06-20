Left Menu

Odisha-based miniature artist crafts eco-friendly chariots of holy trinity ahead of Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra

Speaking to ANI, the artist L Eswar Rao said, "To mark this year's Rath Yatra, I decided to craft miniature models of chariots of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra using papers."

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2023 02:45 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 02:45 IST
Eco-friendly chariots of the holy trinity (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bhubaneswar-based miniature artist, L Eswar Rao, curated eco-friendly chariots of the holy trinity Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra using papers and decorative stars ahead of the world famous Rath Yatra. This year, Lord Jagannath Yatra will take place on June 20.

The deities sitting inside the holy chariots have been made out of neem wood, and completed in 15 days. The chariots are 9 inches tall from bottom to top. Speaking to ANI, the artist L Eswar Rao said, "To mark this year's Rath Yatra, I decided to craft miniature models of chariots of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra using papers."

"It took me fifteen days to complete them by decorative stars. I used neem wood to make the deities", L Eswar Rao added. He said that the idols placed on the chariots are one inch tall.

"The idols of lord Jagannath, devi Subhadra and lord Balabhadra, which are placed on chariots are 1-inch tall. The holy trinity chariots are 9 inches tall from top to bottom," Rao said. Rao has been practising this miniature art for the last 25 years since he was in school. Whether it is creating the World Cup trophy on a pencil nib or making a tiny sculpture of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel using a soap bar, Rao never misses an opportunity to sculpt fascinating things.

Meanwhile, A total of 35 TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) officers from Puri Division along with 15 supervisors from Business Associates have been deployed dedicatedly for the Ratha Yatra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

