India under PM Modi has realised her potential, capabilities in 9-years: Piyush Goyal

India has scripted a history in exports in the last two years both in terms of growth rate and absolute numbers with the shipments reaching at worth USD 500 billion in 2020-21 and USD 776 billion in 2022-23, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

India under Prime Minister Modi has continued to maintain a “robust economy” despite the global challenges of ''depression, recession and inflation'', to name a few, Goyal said.

India is standing firm and is realising “record exports” at a time when the economies of even the developed countries are in a struggling situation, the Union Commerce and Industry Minister added.

“India has scripted history in exports in the last two years both in terms of growth rate as well as absolute numbers. It is our resolve to increase India’s export to worth 2 trillion dollars by 2030,” he told reporters while highlighting the achievements of the nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government at a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

The Modi government is working towards making India a 35 trillion dollar economy in the next 25 years from the current 3.5 trillion dollar economy along with taking care of India’s heritage, and destroying the “mindset of slavery”, he added.

Replying to questions at the press conference, the Union minister said India’s import from China increased by 33 times in ten years of the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government and reached nearly worth USD 45 billion from “perhaps 1.5 billion dollars” in 2004.

“We don't know what MoU Congress leader had signed (with China) …India’s own industry kept on dying one after another in those ten years due to this,” he charged.

Goyal said that the Modi government has kept both import and export open with China as per the World Trade Organisation’s rules.

Over the nine years, the Modi government has taken several efforts to give a boost to various industries in India to increase indigenous production and reduce India’s dependence on other countries, he said.

“Through quality control order, we will be able to stop cheap and substandard products that come from other countries including China, and our consumers will get good quality products,” he added.

The Commerce Minister said India has emerged as a robust economy under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

“Many Fortune 500 companies want to come to India in the manufacturing sector, service sector and open R&D centres here for which the commerce and industry ministry is extending them complete support,” he said.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, Goyal said India has realised her potential and capabilities in the last nine years in ensuring ‘Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan’ (service, good governance and welfare of poor).

The Modi government’s “consistent efforts” have resulted in the transformation of the country through empowering the poor, youth, women and downtrodden, he added.

“Lakhs of people have been trained under the Samarth scheme in the field of textiles and technical textiles. I am happy to inform you that in technical textiles, out of 11 lakh beneficiaries who have been trained so far, 74 per cent have got jobs. Of these, 73 per cent were women,” he added.

Goyal, who also holds food, consumer affairs and public distribution portfolio, said there was a time when the sugarcane farmers were in trouble as they did not get the price of sugarcane for months and “sometimes even years”.

“The way Modi ji gave importance to the sugar sector and sugarcane farmers, facilitated their work and also added ethanol. This saved our foreign exchange, reduced the import of crude petroleum and reduced pollution,” he said.

