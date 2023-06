BRIEF-Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund PIF Sells McLaren Stake To Bahrain - Sky News

* SAUDI SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND PIF SELLS MCLAREN STAKE TO BAHRAIN - SKY NEWS

* MUMTALAKAT, BAHRAIN’S STATE INVESTMENT FUND, IS BUYING £400M OF PREFERENCE SHARES AND WARRANTS ACQUIRED BY THE PIF AND ARES IN 2021 - SKY NEWS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

