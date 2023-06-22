Seven arrested in Lucknow for looting people using fake police I-Ds; Police recover pistol, Rs 23 lakh in cash

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a gang of criminals who used to loot people by showing fake police IDs and have arrested seven people. Police said the gang members kept track of some traders and sought to know details about their cash movement.

An incident was reported from the Hindola area of Lucknow on June 20 in which the gang members extracted Rs 15 lakh belonging to a trader. In another incident in Lucknow, over Rs 8 lakh were taken from a trader, Akash Kulhari, Joint Commissioner of Police Crime, Lucknow, told the media here.

He said seven people have been arrested. Police officials said the gang members used to get insider information about money with traders.

"The gang used to get insider information that a trader is carrying money. They stopped the trader, used fake police ID cards to threaten them with cases (about the source of money) and forced them to part with the money," a police official said. Officials said the gang members used to threaten the victims that they were being taken to the police station and then forced them to give money.

They said that police teams worked on the leads and technical surveillance and apprehended the gang members. Police officials said Rs 23.55 lakh were recovered from the gang members. Two motorcycles, a car, a licenced pistol, and fake police ID cards were also recovered from them. (ANI)

