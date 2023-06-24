Army organises 'Taami Komji' girl's football tournament in Arunachal's Siang

Indian Army organised the 'Taami Komji' Girls football tournament at Along in the Siang region of Arunachal Pradesh from June 20 to 23 to foster opportunities for girls to engage in sports and showcase their talents on a larger platform, said an official statement. In the local dialect of Along, 'Taami Komji' means young and strong girl. The event received an overwhelming response, drawing in a diverse range of participants from local schools and eight football clubs, said the official statement further.

The tournament attracted young female footballers from across the district, who exhibited their skills and enthusiasm for the sport. The tournament aimed to encourage an inclusive sporting culture in Along, Arunachal Pradesh. The conduct of the event was supported by the District Administration and the enthusiastic participation of the young footballers themselves, mention the official statement.

Their collective effort and dedication have set a strong foundation for the growth of women's football in the region. This event served as a step forward in empowering girls and harnessing the sport's potential existing in the region, read the official statement. (ANI)

