Authorities in Russia's Lipetsk region tell people to stay at home
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 16:59 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Authorities in Russia's Lipetsk region on Saturday asked people to stay inside their homes for security reasons.
They issued the warning amid reports that mutinous Wagner mercenaries were transiting the region en route to Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement