Russia urges Moscow residents to avoid key highway until 0700 GMT
Russia's Federal Road Agency urged residents of the Moscow region on Sunday to refrain from travelling along the M-4 "Don" major expressway until 10 a.m. (0700 GMT). The agency had said earlier in the day on the Telegram messaging app, in a post now deleted, that traffic restrictions on the highway in the Moscow and Tula regions remained.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Federal Road Agency urged residents of the Moscow region on Sunday to refrain from travelling along the M-4 "Don" major expressway until 10 a.m. (0700 GMT).
The agency had said earlier in the day on the Telegram messaging app, in a post now deleted, that traffic restrictions on the highway in the Moscow and Tula regions remained. Heavily armed Russian mercenaries who had advanced most of the way to Moscow on Saturday then halted their approach, de-escalating a major challenge to President Vladimir Putin's grip on power, in a move their leader said would avoid bloodshed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Tula
- Vladimir Putin
- Moscow
- Russia
- Telegram
- Federal Road Agency
ALSO READ
American musician arrested in Moscow on drugs suspicion
Moscow court detains U.S. citizen on drug charges
Sometimes it can happen: McGrath on India's capitulation in WTC final vs Australia
Putin to hold talks with Cuban PM in Moscow - Kremlin
Russia's Medvedev says Moscow now has free hand to destroy enemies' undersea communications cables