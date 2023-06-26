Left Menu

Tripura Police seizes around 240 Kg cannabis, valued at over Rs 37 lakh, 1 held

Acting on a reliable secret information, the police seized approximately 240 kilograms of cannabis, valued at around Rs 37,50,000 at the Churaibari Check Post, they said on Sunday.

26-06-2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person has been arrested with around 240 Kg of cannabis, valued at over Rs 37 lakh in international market, police said here. Acting on a reliable secret information, the police seized approximately 240 kilograms of cannabis, valued at around Rs 37,50,000 at the Churaibari Check Post, they said on Sunday.

Abdul Rahman, driver, and a resident of Rajnagar in Kakraban was arrested, police said. The contraband items were concealed inside 50 tightly packed packets in a truck, they said.

"It was evident that the illegal substances were intended for transportation to destinations outside the state, specifically towards Agartala," the police added. Investigations into the matter are underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

