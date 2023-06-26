MUM PEPPER COPRA CLOSING RATES
Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES:- BLACK PEPPER READY 510 / 575 GINGER BLEACHED ---- GINGER UNBLEACHED 330 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8000 COPRA OFFICE KOZIKODE 7800 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 11500 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 10700 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ----- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1700 T.P -----------
