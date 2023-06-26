Left Menu

Centre approves Rs 1,255-crore capital investment for Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 26-06-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 19:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The finance ministry has approved a capital investment proposal of Rs 1,255 crore for Arunachal Pradesh in the current financial year, an official release said on Monday.

Approval has been given under the scheme entitled ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023-24’.

The department of expenditure under the ministry has approved a total of Rs 56,415-crore capital investment for 16 states under the scheme for the current fiscal, it said.

Capital investment projects in diverse sectors have been approved including health, education, irrigation, water supply, power, roads, bridges and railways. Funds for meeting the state share of Jal Jeevan Mission and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana have also been provided under the scheme to enhance the pace of the projects in these sectors, the release said.

Among the 16 states, Bihar has the highest allocation with Rs 9,640 crore, followed by Madhya Pradesh (Rs 7,850 crore), West Bengal (Rs 7,523) and Rajasthan with Rs 6,026 crore.

