UNHCR welcomes judgment of UK Court of Appeal on transfer of asylum-seekers to Rwanda

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the judgment of the UK Court of Appeal issued today with regard to the proposed transfer of asylum-seekers from the UK to Rwanda.

UNHCR’s role in litigation regarding the UK’s intention to transfer asylum-seekers to Rwanda has throughout the case been in line with UNHCR’s global supervisory responsibilities regarding the implementation of the 1951 Refugee Convention. We are not a claimant in the proceedings but advised the court on matters of international refugee law.

In our submissions to the court, UNHCR expressed its longstanding and well-known concerns about the “externalization” of asylum obligations. We continue to urge the Government of the United Kingdom to instead pursue other measures, including cooperation with the UK’s European neighbours and fair and fast asylum procedures, that would be more humane, efficient, and cost-effective.