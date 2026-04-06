Karnataka's Power Struggle: Siddaramaiah's Tenure in Question

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara asserted on Monday that Siddaramaiah will remain as Chief Minister for the full term, despite speculations surrounding a potential leadership change.

The decision ultimately lies with the Congress high command. Amidst power tussles within the party, discussions have emerged about a possible 'power-sharing' agreement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

The leadership tug-of-war comes as the Congress government reached the midway point of its tenure on November 20, 2025. By-elections in Bagalkote and Davanagere South have further amplified the political dynamics, but Parameshwara assures these will not affect Siddaramaiah's position.