Karnataka's Power Struggle: Siddaramaiah's Tenure in Question
Karnataka's political sphere faces tension as Home Minister G Parameshwara confirms Siddaramaiah's continuation as Chief Minister amidst leadership change speculations. Despite the ongoing power tussle, the Congress high command holds the final decision. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's potential claim to leadership adds to the complexity of the situation.
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Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara asserted on Monday that Siddaramaiah will remain as Chief Minister for the full term, despite speculations surrounding a potential leadership change.
The decision ultimately lies with the Congress high command. Amidst power tussles within the party, discussions have emerged about a possible 'power-sharing' agreement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.
The leadership tug-of-war comes as the Congress government reached the midway point of its tenure on November 20, 2025. By-elections in Bagalkote and Davanagere South have further amplified the political dynamics, but Parameshwara assures these will not affect Siddaramaiah's position.