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Basavaraj Bommai Declines Honorary Doctorate: A Call for Rethink

BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declined an honorary doctorate from Haveri University, stating it is inappropriate for politicians to receive such honors. Bommai emphasized public love and trust as the highest honors and urged reconsideration of awarding honorary doctorates primarily to self-motivated individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:15 IST
Basavaraj Bommai Declines Honorary Doctorate: A Call for Rethink
Basavaraj Bommai
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy decision, BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, has declined an honorary doctorate from Haveri University. He expressed that politicians and those engaged in self-motivated social work should not be conferred such honors.

Bommai articulated his gratitude towards the university officials but highlighted his belief that public recognition comes from the love and trust of the people. In a statement, he reiterated his commitment to public service and his disinterest in awards.

The decline comes amid discussions by Karnataka's Higher Education Minister on the need for an expert panel to regulate the awarding of honorary doctorates, citing a lack of standards in the current system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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