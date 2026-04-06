Greece Announces Major Aid for Rising Energy Costs

Greece has committed to offering annual aid totaling 100 million euros over a five-year span to mitigate rising energy costs affecting industries and small businesses.

The announcement, made by Greek Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou on Monday, aims to alleviate financial pressures exacerbated by increasing energy prices.

This initiative is considered essential for supporting the nation's economy as it grapples with external economic influences and domestic energy challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)