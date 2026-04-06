Greece Announces Major Aid for Rising Energy Costs
Greece has revealed a plan to provide annual aid worth 100 million euros over the next five years to assist industries and small businesses with escalating energy costs. The announcement was made by Greek Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou, addressing the growing financial strain on the economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:15 IST
Greece has committed to offering annual aid totaling 100 million euros over a five-year span to mitigate rising energy costs affecting industries and small businesses.
The announcement, made by Greek Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou on Monday, aims to alleviate financial pressures exacerbated by increasing energy prices.
This initiative is considered essential for supporting the nation's economy as it grapples with external economic influences and domestic energy challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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