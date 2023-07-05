Venus Remedies gets marketing approval from Oman, Malaysia, Bosnia, Trinidad & Tobago for chemotherapy drugs

Pharma major Venus Remedies on Wednesday said it has received marketing approval from Oman, Malaysia, Bosnia and Trinidad and Tobago for key chemotherapy drugs.

With this, it has secured 503 marketing approvals for its oncology products across 75 countries, a company statement said.

Venus Remedies has secured marketing approval for pemetrexed from Malaysia, one of the largest markets in the ASEAN region, said the statement.

''It has reached important regulatory milestones with product registration for docetaxel in Oman, gemcitabine in Bosnia and carboplatin, bortezomib and docetaxel in Trinidad and Tobago,'' it further said.

''These marketing approvals will enable us to expand our operations to new geographies and open up new avenues for advanced cancer treatment with improved outcomes for patients battling various types of cancer,'' Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies, said.

The company said it has further consolidated its position in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Balkan and Caribbean regions with marketing approvals from Oman, Malaysia, Bosnia and Trinidad and Tobago for key chemotherapy drugs.

Venus Remedies has already submitted dossiers to the Malaysian Health Ministry for another nine marketing authorisations, which include pending approvals for two oncology products.

The company expects the marketing approval for docetaxel from the USD 1.4-billion pharmaceutical market in Oman to facilitate the registration process in other Gulf countries as well, considering that many of them have similar regulatory requirements and processes.

Having secured its first marketing authorisation from Bosnia, the company expects this approval for gemcitabine from the Euro 334-million pharma market to facilitate the registration process in the entire Balkan region, which has a market size of Euro 7 billion.

