Illegal migrants in Tunisia received $1 bln from African countries during six months – official

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2023 03:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 03:49 IST
Illegal migrants in Tunisia received three billion dinars (about $1 billion) in remittances from sub-Sahara countries during the first half of 2023, an official from the national security council said in a meeting late on Friday.

President Kais Saied, who chaired the meeting, said, "This figure is shocking and indicates that Tunisia is being targeted."

(Reporting By Tarek Amara and Moaz Abd-Alaziz; editing by Diane Craft)

