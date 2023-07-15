Left Menu

Libya oil ministry says oil fields closures can lead to force majeure - statement

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2023 04:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 04:34 IST
Libya oil ministry says oil fields closures can lead to force majeure - statement

Libyan oil fields closure could lead to announcing force majeure, the oil ministry said late on Friday, a day after three oilfields were shut in protest against the abduction of a former finance minister.

The ministry also called on all parties involved in recent accidents to set energy production and export away from disputes. Closures will severely hurt marketing of the Libyan oil and undermine efforts made to stabilize production, according to the statement.

Production at Libya's El Feel, Sharara and 108 oilfields was shut on Thursday in a protest by Al-Zawi tribe against the abduction of Faraj Bumatari, a former finance minister, according to the tribal leader. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; editing by Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
3
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
4
Dutch civil servants told not to AliExpress, WeChat over espionage fears -NOS

Dutch civil servants told not to AliExpress, WeChat over espionage fears -NO...

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023