Libya oil ministry says oil fields closures can lead to force majeure - statement
Libyan oil fields closure could lead to announcing force majeure, the oil ministry said late on Friday, a day after three oilfields were shut in protest against the abduction of a former finance minister.
The ministry also called on all parties involved in recent accidents to set energy production and export away from disputes. Closures will severely hurt marketing of the Libyan oil and undermine efforts made to stabilize production, according to the statement.
Production at Libya's El Feel, Sharara and 108 oilfields was shut on Thursday in a protest by Al-Zawi tribe against the abduction of Faraj Bumatari, a former finance minister, according to the tribal leader. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; editing by Diane Craft)
