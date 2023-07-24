Left Menu

Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling see close to 70 pc business growth during Prime Day 2023

Indian exporters on Amazons e-commerce exports programme Amazon Global Selling saw nearly 70 per cent year-on-year business growth during Prime Day, the company said.The exporters from tier-2 and tier-3 cities grew from 40 per cent on year to up to 75 per cent on year, with Panipat emerging at the top in terms of exporter growth followed by Indore and Jaipur 55 pc y-o-y, and Erode 40 per cent on year.The highest sale was grossed in the beauty category 125 per cent y-o-y, followed by apparel at 122 per cent on-year growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 21:52 IST
Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling see close to 70 pc business growth during Prime Day 2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian exporters on Amazon's e-commerce exports programme Amazon Global Selling saw nearly 70 per cent year-on-year business growth during Prime Day, the company said.

The exporters from tier-2 and tier-3 cities grew from 40 per cent on year to up to 75 per cent on year, with Panipat emerging at the top in terms of exporter growth followed by Indore and Jaipur (55 pc y-o-y), and Erode (40 per cent on year).

The highest sale was grossed in the beauty category (125 per cent y-o-y), followed by apparel at 122 per cent on-year growth. Products in ''home'' category registered 81 per cent on year growth followed by 75 per cent on year growth in furniture and 52 per cent growth in kitchen products, in the two-day sale event on July 11 and 12 this year, Amazon India said.

Japan emerged as a new high-growth destination for exports as buyers from North America, Europe, Middle East and Japan shopped for Indian export products.

“With more than 200 million Amazon Prime members globally, Prime Day has always been a key growth period for Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling. This year, we saw thousands of exporters from across the country take lakhs of ‘made in India’ products to customers worldwide,” said Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade at Amazon India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023