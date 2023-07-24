Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling see close to 70 pc business growth during Prime Day 2023
Indian exporters on Amazons e-commerce exports programme Amazon Global Selling saw nearly 70 per cent year-on-year business growth during Prime Day, the company said.The exporters from tier-2 and tier-3 cities grew from 40 per cent on year to up to 75 per cent on year, with Panipat emerging at the top in terms of exporter growth followed by Indore and Jaipur 55 pc y-o-y, and Erode 40 per cent on year.The highest sale was grossed in the beauty category 125 per cent y-o-y, followed by apparel at 122 per cent on-year growth.
- Country:
- India
Indian exporters on Amazon's e-commerce exports programme Amazon Global Selling saw nearly 70 per cent year-on-year business growth during Prime Day, the company said.
The exporters from tier-2 and tier-3 cities grew from 40 per cent on year to up to 75 per cent on year, with Panipat emerging at the top in terms of exporter growth followed by Indore and Jaipur (55 pc y-o-y), and Erode (40 per cent on year).
The highest sale was grossed in the beauty category (125 per cent y-o-y), followed by apparel at 122 per cent on-year growth. Products in ''home'' category registered 81 per cent on year growth followed by 75 per cent on year growth in furniture and 52 per cent growth in kitchen products, in the two-day sale event on July 11 and 12 this year, Amazon India said.
Japan emerged as a new high-growth destination for exports as buyers from North America, Europe, Middle East and Japan shopped for Indian export products.
“With more than 200 million Amazon Prime members globally, Prime Day has always been a key growth period for Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling. This year, we saw thousands of exporters from across the country take lakhs of ‘made in India’ products to customers worldwide,” said Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade at Amazon India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Charlie Watts book collection to be offered for sale at auction; Madonna's North American concerts postponed as singer recovers and more
Madonna's North American concerts postponed as singer recovers
Madonna says she's 'on the road to recovery' following ICU stay, postpones North American tour dates
Entertainment News Roundup: Madonna's North American concerts postponed as singer recovers; Charlie Watts book collection to be offered for sale at auction and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Charlie Watts book collection to be offered for sale at auction; Madonna's North American concerts postponed as singer recovers and more