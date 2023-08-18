BJP leader Annamalai's ‘En Mann, En Makkal' enters Nagarkoil, marking its 20th day

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai's padayatra 'En Mann, En Makkal' (My Land, My People)' entered Nagarkoil on Friday marking its 20th day. The six-month-long padayatra was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the state's pilgrim town Rameswaram on July 28th . The Yatra, which is being conducted ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, seeks a decisive mandate to install party leader Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a third term, said BJP leaders.

The padayatra aims to cover all 234 assembly constituencies across the state and is scheduled to conclude on January 11 next year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Annamalai had said during the launch of the Yatra. The Yatra aims to cover 1068 Km on foot and the rest of the area by vehicle, the BJP state leader said. During the launching ceremony of the Yatra, Amit Shah said that 'En Mann, En Makkal' is to make Tamil Nadu free from family dynastic politics, and corruption and to improve the law and order situation in the state.

"This Yatra is not only a political Yatra, "En Mann En Makkal" (My land, My People) Yatra is a Yatra to spread the Tamil language worldwide. It is to make Tamil Nadu free from family dynastic politics, and corruption, and to improve the law and order situation in the state. It is a Yatra to end corruption and start development work," Amit Shah had said. Amit Shah also had said that through this Yatra BJP state president K Annamalai will establish the nationalism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across Tamil Nadu.

"Through the En Mann En Makkal Yatra state BJP president K Annamalai is going to establish the nationalism of PM Modi across Tamil Nadu. PM Modi was the first to speak in Tamil- the world's oldest language in UN," Amit Shah added. (ANI)

