Andhra Pradesh CM condoles death of eminent statistician CR Rao

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao, a renowned Mathematician and Statistician who excelled in his chosen field. Calyampudi Radhakrishnan Rao, 102 died on Wednesday in the United States. He was regarded as one of the world's most eminent statisticians.

The genius of Padma Vibhushan CR Rao, who completed his Masters from Andhra University, went on to win the International Prize in Statistics (2023), equivalent of the Nobel Prize. Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family members of the centenerian, the Chief Minister recalled Dr Rao's services in the field of Statistics, which include the Cramer- Rao bound and Rao-Blackwell theorem among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)